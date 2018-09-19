Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag at the Ryder Cup
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment used by Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.
Fowler’s last victory on Tour came at the 2017 Hero World Challenge where he birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win Tiger’s event by four.
He is a Cobra-Puma ambassador and plays their King F8+ driver.
The F8+ carried by Rickie is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.
He has averaged 300 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, has hit just under 70% of Greens in Regulation, and is 8th in Scoring Average.
The Cobra-Puma ambassador’s bag includes those Cobra F8+ woods mentioned above plus Cobra irons and wedges, and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.
As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.
His putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype which was reportedly made for Tiger Woods initially.
His model is nearly identical to Woods’ one after selecting one of his backups on a trip to Scotty Cameron’s HQ.
Fowler got his name stamped into it and put it in the bag in late 2014.
His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.
Driver: Cobra King F8+ 8°, Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X
3 wood: Cobra F8+ 14.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX
5 wood: Cobra King F8+ 18.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX
Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB, KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125
Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind 52°, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Glove: Titleist Players Glove
Shoes and Apparel: Puma
