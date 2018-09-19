Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag at the Ryder Cup

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment used by Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Fowler’s last victory on Tour came at the 2017 Hero World Challenge where he birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win Tiger’s event by four.

He is a Cobra-Puma ambassador and plays their King F8+ driver.

The F8+ carried by Rickie is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.

He has averaged 300 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, has hit just under 70% of Greens in Regulation, and is 8th in Scoring Average.

As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.