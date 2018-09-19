Rickie Fowler’s caddie is Joe Skovron who has been carrying the bag for the Californian golfer since he turned pro in 2009.

Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Caddie?

Rickie Fowler will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance representing team USA next month at Le Golf National near Paris. The 29-year-old American was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the event despite not winning in 2018. It is his consistency that is a distinctive part of his game and that will likely be important at the Ryder Cup too.

His caddie has also been a consistent part of his game too having had the same one since he turned pro in 2009. We take a look at who caddies for the American below.

Fowler currently has Joe Skovron on the bag.

Joe Skovron grew up in Murrieta, which is a town in the State of California.

Skovron played college golf at the University of La Verne and is also a former college golf coach.

More importantly however, Skovron is a lifelong friend of the 29-year-old American.

The career highlights they have shared together include: Fowler’s Ryder Cup debut back in 2010 at Celtic Manor, marching together during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2016 and finishing runner-up to Patrick Reed in the 2018 Masters tournament.

In an interview with the Journal of Excellence in issue number 14 in 2011, when Skovron was asked about the relationship between himself and Fowler he said, “I don’t think I would be a caddie just for the pay cheque.