Rickie Fowler’s caddie is Joe Skovron who has been carrying the bag for the Californian golfer since he turned pro in 2009.
Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Caddie?
Rickie Fowler will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance representing team USA next month at Le Golf National near Paris. The 29-year-old American was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the event despite not winning in 2018. It is his consistency that is a distinctive part of his game and that will likely be important at the Ryder Cup too.
His caddie has also been a consistent part of his game too having had the same one since he turned pro in 2009. We take a look at who caddies for the American below.
Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Caddie?
Fowler currently has Joe Skovron on the bag.
Joe Skovron grew up in Murrieta, which is a town in the State of California.
Related: Rickie Fowler What’s in the bag?
Skovron played college golf at the University of La Verne and is also a former college golf coach.
More importantly however, Skovron is a lifelong friend of the 29-year-old American.
The career highlights they have shared together include: Fowler’s Ryder Cup debut back in 2010 at Celtic Manor, marching together during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2016 and finishing runner-up to Patrick Reed in the 2018 Masters tournament.
In an interview with the Journal of Excellence in issue number 14 in 2011, when Skovron was asked about the relationship between himself and Fowler he said, “I don’t think I would be a caddie just for the pay cheque.
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag? Ryder Cup 2018
Take a look at the equipment used by…
Who Is Justin Thomas’ Caddie?
Jimmy Johnson has caddied for Thomas for three…
Who is Dustin Johnson’s Caddie?
Austin Johnson, 31, is Dustin Johnson’s younger brother…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment used by Tiger Woods…
“I think having an emotional investment in the person and really caring about them and their success is important rather than just the basics you get from their success.
“The big caddie/player partnerships that you can think of or that you look at have become friends and whether they were friends before or become friends after I think the relationship is an important part in the trust factor and knowing that your caddie has your back in any circumstance.“
Last time around during the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine he contributed two points out of the three matches that he played as the USA won the cup for first time since 2008.
This included Sunday’s crucial 1up singles victory over Justin Rose.
Fowler will hope to match his 2016 Ryder Cup success this team round and form part of the first USA team to retain the trophy on foreign soil in 25 years.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.