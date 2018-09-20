Rickie Fowler and girlfriend Allison Stokke became engaged earlier this year.

Who Is Rickie Fowlers’ Girlfriend?

A 2018 Ryder Cup player, Rickie Fowler recently got engaged to Allison Stokke, an American track and field athlete and sportswear model. It is clearly a highpoint off the course for Fowler but his play on the course has only been solid in 2018 too. His last missed cut was back at The Players Championship and has had numerous top 10s including a second place at the Masters.

Currently, he is ninth in the world and qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup team as one of the eight automatic qualifiers.

Stokke, 29, was born in California, and at high school received a lot of attention focusing on her looks rather than her skill at pole-vaulting. She said; “I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it’s almost like that doesn’t matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”

Stokke would receive an athletic scholarship to study Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. She would continue to pole-vault but unfortunately could not quite make the US Olympic team for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

