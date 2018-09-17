Here we take a look at the clubs Rory McIlroy is using at the USPGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment Rory McIlroy has in his bag for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

The four-time major winner signed with TaylorMade last year and currently plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including all 14 clubs and his ball.

Earlier in 2018 secured his first victory as a TaylorMade staffer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he recorded the best week of his career on the greens.

Late last year he had the TaylorMade M2 driver but he switched that out for the new M3 driver.

He is using the M3 driver and has averaged 317 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour, ranking 2nd in that stat.

Other pros using the M3 driver include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.

Rory has been switching between the M3 and M4 fairway woods this year and will use the M4 in for the USPGA Championship.

He has been using a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2 iron with a Project X HZRDUS 105 6.5 graphite shaft.

McIlroy plays with a mixed set of irons with a TaylorMade P750 4 iron and P730 Rors Proto irons from 5-9. They’re fitted with Project X 7.0 shafts. (Pictured below)

The 28-year-old is carrying three TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in 48°, 52° and 56° lofts which are machine-milled to his personal specification.

A newer addition to the bag is a 60° Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge.

Rory put a new flat stick in the bag at Bay Hill for his Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

He used a TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Soto putter with a slant neck at Bay Hill. He has recently put that back in the bag after switching the slant neck version out for a plumber’s neck.

He is still using the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.