Harry Diamond is currently on the bag of Rory McIlroy at Carnoustie - but who is he?

Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie?

At only 29-years of age, Rory McIlroy believe it or not is one of the more experienced members of the 2018 Ryder Cup team, as it will be his fifth appearance in the event after playing in every Cup since 2010.

Last time out he played an incredible singles match against Patrick Reed and they could in all probability face-off again. Although there would be one difference this time around, McIlroy has a different caddie. Find out who carries his bag here.

Harry Diamond tasted victory as a caddie for the first time at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the bag of his best friend Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major winner parted ways with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald in the lead up to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last year and Diamond has been on the bag ever since.

Rory and JP had worked together since 2008, through McIlroy’s four majors wins, three Ryder Cup wins and his 95 weeks as world number one.

The 28-year-old said of the split, “sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one.”

“JP has been a huge part of my life for the past decade, but I was getting very hard on him at times.

“I would say he is still one of my closest friends. We started together in 2008, we’ve had a lot of great times on and off the golf course.”

McIlroy’s new caddie Harry Diamond is his childhood best friend, who he played golf with at Holywood GC as a junior. He is now McIlroy’s full-time caddie and has been living quite the lifestyle since his four-time major winning mate took the golfing world by storm.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club and Diamond was a very good amateur, even representing Ireland.

What’s more, Diamond was best man at McIlroy’s wedding where he married Erica Stoll.

Here he is celebrating McIlroy’s 2014 Open win with the family…

Here he is playing Augusta National with Rory…

Aboard the private jet after McIlroy’s 2014 USPGA win…

With Floyd Mayweather…

