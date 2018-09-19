Who is Rory McIlroy's wife? We get to know Erica Stoll in this piece.

Rory McIlroy will make another appearance in the Ryder Cup next week after being one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the European team.

Last time out he player an epic singles match against Patrick Reed which is arguably one of the greatest matches to ever be played, however McIlroy was on the receiving end of a 1-down loss which gave the Europeans too much to do in the rest of the matches. America secured the Cup by 17 points to 11.

McIlroy going up against the United States could create an awkward moment or two with his wife, American Erica Stoll, but who actually is she? We take a look below.

The pair got hitched on 22 April last year. Stoll, who hails from New York, was working for the PGA when she met the four-time Major winner. Remember when McIlroy was late for his tee time at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah because he overslept? Well, Erica was the PGA employee who helped rescue him from what would have been a hugely embarrassing episode, and the police did the rest of the job in getting him to the course.

Fast forward five years and their wedding in the grounds of Ashworth Castle, one of Ireland’s finest hotels, featured a star-studded guest list including Chris Martin from Coldplay and One Direction’s Niall Horan. There were also performances from Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran.

What do we know about Erica Stoll? She’s into sailing and enjoys watching The Bachelor, the American dating show. However, despite racking up the miles following her husband play golf around the world, she’s quite happy to stay out of the limelight and away from the cameras.