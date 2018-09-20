Paul Azinger's brilliant bunker shot at the Belfry in 2002 ultimately wasn't enough to help his team to victory
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: #8 Paul Azinger
Proceedings were tied at eight points apiece before the Sunday singles in the 2002 Ryder Cup at The Belfry.
Europe shot out of the blocks, winning four and a half points from the first six matches, meaning the USA were on very thin ice.
Niclas Fasth needed a point to secure victory, and was one up in his match against Paul Azinger, who was in the greenside bunker at 18.
Azinger played in the week’s first game with Tiger Woods in the fourballs and won it but then did not play again until the Sunday singles.
He needed to hit the perfect bunker shot to stay alive on the 18th hole against Fasth and he did just that.
He landed his ball in the fringe and watched on as it rolled into the cup, to keep American hopes alive.
Sadly for the Americans, it wouldn’t be enough.
That was one of five halves on Sunday as Europe won the singles 7.5 – 4.5, meaning they won 15.5 – 12.5.
Watch the shot (and the four celebratory high fives with his caddie) here…
