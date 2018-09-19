Eamonn Darcy's nerveless putt to beat Ben Crenshaw helped Europe to their first ever Ryder Cup victory on US soil
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: #9 Eamonn Darcy
Eamon Darcy hadn’t recorded a single Ryder Cup point in nine attempts before his singles match with Ben Crenshaw at Muirfield Village in 1987.
The match was all square after 17, despite Crenshaw breaking his putter on the sixth hole.
Crenshaw then putted with a 1 iron for the remaining 12 holes.
The American holed a five-footer on the last, forcing Darcy to hole a putt of a similar length to win his first ever point.
Darcy duly knocked it in, helping Europe to a first victory on American soil.
