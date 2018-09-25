With three days to go until the Ryder Cup, we look back at G-Mac's winning moment at Celtic Manor
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 3 Graeme McDowell 2010
With three days to go until the Ryder Cup, we look back at G-Mac’s winning moment at Celtic Manor where he made an incredible birdie on the 16th and then secured the winning point on the next.
With the pressure at its highest, Graeme McDowell holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th green to make him 2up with two to play against Hunter Mahan.
It was the last match out on the Monday after a weather delay and the scores were tied at 13.5 points each.
The pressure was incredible and the regining US Open champion McDowell performed brilliantly to win the match and win the cup back after Europe lost in 2008.
