Martin Kaymer's winning putt secured the Miracle at Medinah
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 4 Martin Kaymer 2012
Europe sealed the most incredible of comebacks in 2012 at Medinah, coming back from 10-4 down with two matches to play on Saturday evening.
Jose Maria Olazabal’s side, inspired by the memory of Seve Ballesteros and driven by Ian Poulter, managed to comeback to trail 10-6 overnight and then won the singles session 8.5 – 3.5.
Having won the previous match in 2010 at Celtic Manor, all Europe needed to do was half the match to retain the cup, and Martin Kaymer found himself in the position to secure the crucial point.
The German, playing against Steve Stricker, produced one of the defining moments of his career by holing from 6ft to win the match 1up.
Europe had completed the unthinkable and went on to win 14.5 – 13.5.
