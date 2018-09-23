With five days to go until the Ryder Cup, we continue our best shots countdown...

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 5 Justin Leonard 1999

With five days to go until the 42nd Ryder Cup, we continue our best shots countdown with Justin Leonard’s historic putt in 1999.

Granted, the aftermath was deplorable, but that shouldn’t detract from the quality of Justin Leonard’s putt on the 17th green.

The US were four points behind heading into the singles but won the first six matches of the day.

Leonard, though, was all square with Jose Maria Olazabal playing the 17th, but that would all change when he rolled in a double-breaking 45-footer to get back to all square.

USA already had 14 points so Leonard’s putt ensured at least a half and victory for his team.

In one of the most controversial moments ever seen in the Ryder Cup, team members and fans ran onto the green celebrating before Olazabal had even had a putt, with reports that some walked over the Spaniard’s line.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The US would win 14.5 to 13.5.