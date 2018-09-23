With five days to go until the Ryder Cup, we continue our best shots countdown...
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 5 Justin Leonard 1999
With five days to go until the 42nd Ryder Cup, we continue our best shots countdown with Justin Leonard’s historic putt in 1999.
Granted, the aftermath was deplorable, but that shouldn’t detract from the quality of Justin Leonard’s putt on the 17th green.
The US were four points behind heading into the singles but won the first six matches of the day.
Leonard, though, was all square with Jose Maria Olazabal playing the 17th, but that would all change when he rolled in a double-breaking 45-footer to get back to all square.
USA already had 14 points so Leonard’s putt ensured at least a half and victory for his team.
In one of the most controversial moments ever seen in the Ryder Cup, team members and fans ran onto the green celebrating before Olazabal had even had a putt, with reports that some walked over the Spaniard’s line.
The US would win 14.5 to 13.5.
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 15 Paul Casey 2006
First up in our Ryder Cup countdown of…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 14 Sam Torrance 1985
Sam Torrance's Ryder Cup winning putt in 1985…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 13 Howard Clark 1995
Next up in our countdown is Howard Clark's…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 12 Rory McIlroy 2016
In arguably the greatest ever Ryder Cup match,…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 11 Jamie Donaldson 2014
Back in 2014, Jamie Donaldson sealed the Cup…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 10 Ian Poulter
We look back at Ian Poulter's stunning putt…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 9 Eamonn Darcy
Eamonn Darcy's nerveless putt to beat Ben Crenshaw…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: #8 Paul Azinger
Paul Azinger's brilliant bunker shot at the Belfry…
Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 7 Justin Rose 2012
Rose's putts on the 17th and 18th in…
For the latest Ryder Cup news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels