Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 6 Paul McGinley 2002

Another famous putt on the 18th at The Belfry, number 6 in our countdown is Paul McGinley's effort in 2002.

For the past nine days we have looked at some of the best shots seen in the history of the Ryder Cup and with just six days left until Le Golf National, todays focus is on Paul McGinley and his Cup winning putt on the 18th of The Belfry.

In a team containing the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer, McGinley wasn’t one of Europe’s big names. With Sam Torrance as captain, the Europeans were looking to win the Cup back after the infamous 1999 event held in Brookline, Massachusetts.

After a back and forth opening two days, the scores were tied 8 points apiece heading into the singles.

Europe got on the board quickly securing 4.5 points from the opening six matches. Scott Verplank stemmed the tide with a victory over Lee Westwood and Niclas Fasth secured a crucial half point against Paul Azinger. (Although that half point came due to a holed bunker shot up the last by Azinger to keep the US in the match).

Ryder Cup rookie Paul McGinley vs Jim Furyk was the next match and it was a tight affair twisting and turning its way to the 18th.

Facing a 10-footer on the last, McGinley calmly rolled it in which secured the winning half point and Europe had won the Cup back.

He held is arms aloft and would later take a dip into the pond surrounding the 18th green.

It was the last time it was held at The Belfry and it ushered in an era of European dominance. They would win the next two Ryder Cups by 18.5 points to 9.5 until an American win in 2008 stemmed the tide somewhat.