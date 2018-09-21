Rose's putts on the 17th and 18th in 2012 to beat Phil Mickelson were key in the Miracle at Medinah

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 7 Justin Rose 2012

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, we take a look at some of the best shots seen in the match’s history and with just seven days left until Le Golf National, Justin Rose’s putt in 2012 is the focus.

The 2012 Ryder Cup could/should have been won by the Americans.

For a large portion of the tournament they were the better team but Ian Poulter’s heroics on Saturday gave Europe the momentum they needed.

Attention shifted to the singles and in the fourth match out, Justin Rose needed to beat Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson was 1up after 16, after Rose holed a clutch putt to stay 1 down, and Rose then holed a 40 foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th to make it all-square headed up the last.

Rose then holed another great putt on the 18th to win the crucial match 1up.

Europe would pull off an incredible comeback to win the Cup.