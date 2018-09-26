In 1983 Seve produced one of the greatest shots ever, but it still only comes second in our Ryder Cup countdown.

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 2 Seve Ballesteros 1983

As you would expect, Seve makes this list and could probably have an entire list to himself.

The 1983 Ryder Cup was held at PGA National in Florida and it turned out to be a very close affair heading into the singles tied at eight points each.

Heading out first, Europe desperately needed a point in Severiano Ballesteros’ match against Fuzzy Zoeller.

It appeared to be going well for the Spaniard too as he went up early, but ultimately he let a 3up lead slip away. Eventually, going up the last the two were all-square and Seve proceeded to drive his ball into a fairway bunker.

He then produced arguably one of the greatest shots ever against Fuzzy Zoeller.

With 245 yards in, a layup looked to be his only option with a steep lip on the bunker and water short of the green. But instead the mercurial Spaniard took his 3-wood out of the bag and put his ball on the green. He made par and the match was halved.

Bernhard Langer said it was “the most amazing shot I have ever seen.”

Jack Nicklaus also called it the finest shot he’d ever seen.

Unfortunately, Europe would lose the Cup by 14 and a half points to 13.

The half points by Lanny Watkins and Tom Kite, along with the the points delivered by Tom Watson and Craig Stadler proved to be decisive.