We take a look at where the Ryder Cup is set to be staged in the coming years

Ryder Cup Future Venues

The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris this year as continental Europe hosts the biennial match for the second time after Valderrama in 1997.

So where is the match going to be held in the years ahead?

There are currently six future Ryder Cup venues confirmed and just one of them is in Europe.

The five future USA venues are all confirmed including the 2036 host.

In 2020 the Ryder Cup will be staged in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits Golf Club.

There are two courses at Whilsting Straits and the Straits Course will host Europe and the USA’s finest in two years time.

Whistling Straits has hosted the USPGA Championship three times, in 2004, 2010 and 2015, and it will host the Ryder Cup for the first time.

It will once again visit continental Europe the following match in 2022, when Rome’s Marco Simone Golf Club plays host.

The course opened for play in 1989 and was the venue for the 2004 Italian Open.

Two years later in 2024 it will visit Bethpage State Park and the Black Course.

Bethpage is well known to golf fans, having hosted the US Open in 2002 and 2009, and The Barclays in 2012 and 2016.

The public golf facility is home to five different courses and the Black Course is famous for its sign on the first tee warning golfers that only highly skilled players should tee it up.

It is scheduled to host its third major championship next year in May at the USPGA Championship.