Dan Walker reminisces about past Ryder Cups, and the excitement of the upcoming event at Le Golf National.

Dan Walker: The Ryder Cup Is A Magical Three Days

I have deep love for the Ryder Cup. If every golfing weekend provided that level of drama then golf would be the most popular sport in the world. The only problem with that slightly flabby statement is that playing the Ryder Cup every week would detract from the magic of the event.

My parents came to stay at ours over the weekend of The Miracle at Medinah a few years ago. I should point out that I was not responsible for the diary disaster but it was wonderful to see my mum, who has absolutely no interest in golf, become increasingly engrossed in the battle. By the time Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy were seeing off Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson in the Saturday four-balls, her eyes were almost as wide as Poulter’s.

A few years ago at a dinner I had the pleasure of a seat next to Paul McGinley – the Ryder Cup captain at Gleneagles in 2014. Getting his account of the level of planning required was a fascinating insight into the story behind the eventual 16.5 to 11.5 European victory. McGinley and his team provided us with another chapter of magnificent memories and this magazine is filled with many more.

One of the best features of the Ryder Cup is that it further opens the window on some of the world’s top golfers. Many have the appearance of a slightly different animal away from the usual stroke-play events.

Martin Kaymer always looked like a golfing robot before he holed a putt to seal the deal in 2012 and was later seen conducting jubilant Europeans in a chorus of “Walking in a Kaymer wonderland”. The game’s biggest stars seem happy to show us the men behind the masks in this near-perfect team event. We mentioned Poulter and McIlroy at Medinah. McIlroy might have been a passenger for that wonderful finish, but it’s hard to think of him looking happier on a golf course.

Against the glorious backdrop of Le Golf National – particularly the last four holes – we’ll be guaranteed another supply of cheers and tears. Despite Brexit, there will be thousands of UK golf fans crying out “Europe, Europe, Europe” draped in the blue flag with the yellow stars.