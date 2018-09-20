The Ultimate Ryder Cup Quiz

Test your knowledge of the Ryder Cup with our Ultimate Ryder Cup Quiz!

The 42nd Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National this year as Thomas Bjorn‘s European side look to regain the trophy from Jim Furyk‘s USA after losing 17-11 at Hazeltine two years ago.

The Ryder Cup is arguably golf’s greatest event, so what it your knowledge of the match like?

Test your Ryder Cup knowledge below with our quiz… Can you get 20/20?