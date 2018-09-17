We take a look at the Callaway clubs Sergio Garcia will use at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Here we take a look at the Callaway equipment used by Sergio Garcia ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Garcia split with TaylorMade in October last year after 15 years with the company before signing with Callaway at the start of January 2018.

And it hasn’t taken the Spaniard long to bed in his new equipment.

Garcia uses a full range of Callaway Rogue woods ranging from the driver at 9 degrees, a strong 3-wood at 13.5, and finally an 18 degree 5-wood.

His irons are a mixed set of Apex Pro ’16s and Apex MBs and he is carrying three Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

The Toulon putter he used in his Valderrama win was an Atlanta model, which he has switched out for the more bladed Azalea model.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft.

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9°

3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 13.5°

5 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 18°

Irons (3-9): Callaway Apex Pro and Apex MB

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 – 48° 54° 60°

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Azalea

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

Apparel and shoes: Adidas

