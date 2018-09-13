After splitting earlier this year from Glen Murray, Victor Garcia has become his brother Sergio's caddie.

Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Caddie?

Thomas Bjorn shocked many in the golfing world when he selected Sergio Garcia as a European Ryder Cup wildcard for the upcoming event at Le Golf National. But he will bring unquestionable experience to the side which has five rookies in it.

But who is the mercurial Spaniard’s caddie?

Garcia’s caddie situation, is not certain at the moment largely due to a 2018 split from his near 20-year partnership with South African Glen Murray.

Garcia and Murray had worked together since the early 2000’s and he was on the bag for Garcia’s finest moment in the game, his 2017 Masters win at Augusta National.

However, despite winning the SIMB Singapore Open at the beginning of the year, Garcia’s form dipped considerably which saw him miss three cuts in four weeks before the US Open.

As a result, they split before the second major of the year, and Murray was replaced by veteran Mark Chaney who has worked for John Daly, Fred Couples and Mike Weir before.

However this change had little effect as Garcia would miss the cut again.

Speaking after missing the cut, Garcia talked about whether Chaney would continue to be his caddie; “We’ll see. We’re trying it,” Garcia said. “Hopefully it will be, but I can’t see into the future.”

Alas he did not remain, with Chaney only working with Garcia for the US Open and the BMW International Open tournaments.

From that point on, Garcia called upon his brother Victor to step in hoping a family change could bring about some form. Garcia has since a tied 8th at the Open de France but missed the cut in the last two remaining Majors too.