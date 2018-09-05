Sergio Garcia married his fiancée Angela Akins back in 2017 and they have a daughter together.

Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Wife?

Sergio Garcia will play in the 2018 Ryder Cup thanks to a wildcard pick from Thomas Bjorn. He will make his ninth appearance in the event however this time he will have his wife there to support him.

But who is his wife Angela Akins and why has she had such a positive impact on the Spaniard?

It is no secret that Garcia has, at times, been disillusioned with his golf game over the last few years.

Indeed in 2012 at The Masters when in position to win, he shot a disappointing 75 in the final round – he was then quoted as saying “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years today the conclusion is I need to play for second or third place.”

This was an incredibly sad thing for people to hear, as for many Sergio’s incredible play, charm and passion on the course is something that many thought golf needed more of – to see him upset and downbeat was not something fans wanted to witness.

