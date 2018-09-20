We take a look at who will commentate for Sky at the 2018 Ryder Cup
Who Are The Sky Ryder Cup Commentary Team?
The Ryder Cup is fast approaching and once again will be televised on Sky Sports, but who will commentate at the event?
Below is a list of all the current Sky Sports golf pundits and commentators and we expect some, if not all of them, to be involved in some way for Sky at Le Golf National.
Andrew Coltart
Two-time European Tour winner Coltart famously battled Tiger Woods in the 1999 Ryder Cup and will likely be commentating in Paris.
Butch Harmon
Butch Harmon is a renowned golf coach and has worked with some of the greats of the game including Woods.
David Livingstone
David Livingstone has been with Sky Sports since its formation back in the 1990’s and he has been a frequent presenter on both football and golf, especially when Sky paid for the rights to televise the PGA Tour.
Ewen Murray
The Scottish former pro has become an iconic part of the Sky commentary team. The first tournament he commentated at was at the 1990 Desert Classic in Dubai. He then commentated on the 1991 and 1993 Ryder Cups. From this point on he became a full-time commentator and will most definitely be present in Paris.
Mark Roe
Roe played for 21 years on the European Tour and won three times including the Peugeot Open de France in 1994. A respected Sky Sports analyst, Roe also coaches players like Francesco Molinari who secured his maiden Major title earlier this year at the Open Championship.
Nick Dougherty
Winner of the 2007 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Dougherty also won three times on the European Tour and his best finish in a Major came in ’07 at the US Open at Oakmont. He now works for Sky Sports as a presenter.
Rich Beem
Beem famously won the 2002 PGA Championship by fending off a surging Tiger Woods. Woods birdied the last four holes but Beem won by one stroke despite a bogey at the last in what was his finest achievement as a golfer. He now works as a Sky Sports analyst and on-course commentator, a role he has held since 2015.
Paul McGinley
McGinley acts as an analyst for Sky Sports and we expect him to give insight into what it takes to win the Ryder Cup after leading the team to a 16.5-11.5 victory in the 2014 match at Gleneagles.
Richard Boxall
Boxall’s sole win on the European Tour came at the 1990 Lancia Martini Italian Open and he now acts as a commentator for the European Tour for Sky Sports.
Richard Kaufman
Kaufman became part of the golf team in 2017 and commentates on European Tour events around the world, along with ladies Majors and the Solheim Cup.
Rob Lee
A former professional golfer, Lee has worked as an analyst for Sky Sports since 1999 after leaving the European Tour.
Wayne Riley
Riley was also a former professional golfer and has worked as the Sky sports on-course commentator since leaving the Tour. He also contributes columns to Golf Monthly magazine.
We do not expect all of these people to be involved at the 2018 Ryder Cup, but a variety will be commentating and hosting the event for Sky Sports.
