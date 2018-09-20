We take a look at who will commentate for Sky at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Who Are The Sky Ryder Cup Commentary Team?

The Ryder Cup is fast approaching and once again will be televised on Sky Sports, but who will commentate at the event?

Below is a list of all the current Sky Sports golf pundits and commentators and we expect some, if not all of them, to be involved in some way for Sky at Le Golf National.

Andrew Coltart

Two-time European Tour winner Coltart famously battled Tiger Woods in the 1999 Ryder Cup and will likely be commentating in Paris.

Butch Harmon

Butch Harmon is a renowned golf coach and has worked with some of the greats of the game including Woods.

David Livingstone

David Livingstone has been with Sky Sports since its formation back in the 1990’s and he has been a frequent presenter on both football and golf, especially when Sky paid for the rights to televise the PGA Tour.

Ewen Murray

The Scottish former pro has become an iconic part of the Sky commentary team. The first tournament he commentated at was at the 1990 Desert Classic in Dubai. He then commentated on the 1991 and 1993 Ryder Cups. From this point on he became a full-time commentator and will most definitely be present in Paris.

Mark Roe

Roe played for 21 years on the European Tour and won three times including the Peugeot Open de France in 1994. A respected Sky Sports analyst, Roe also coaches players like Francesco Molinari who secured his maiden Major title earlier this year at the Open Championship.