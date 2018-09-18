We take a look at some of the unlikely stars of the great team event over the years.

17 Surprising Ryder Cup Heroes

Over the years some of the world’s greatest players have competed in the Ryder Cup, men who have claimed multiple Majors and countless tournament victories across the globe. But, such is the nature of the great trans-Atlantic competition that often it’s not the superstars who are to the fore. Looking back on almost 90 years of Ryder Cup matches, there have been a number of unlikely heroes in the Ryder Cup, players who have risen to the challenge and performed well beyond expectation, or held their nerve at the crucial moment. Below we take a look at 17 of these heroes.

2016

Thomas Pieters

Participating in a team with superstars like Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, not a lot was expected of Belgian Thomas Pieters, especially after he and Lee Westwood were utterly destroyed by Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar in the morning foursomes. But he quickly forgot about that set-back and, when paired with Rory McIlroy won their next three matches comprehensively. He also then won his singles match against J.B. Holmes to pick up four points from five matches.

2014

Jamie Donaldson

Playing in his first Ryder Cup, Donaldson missed out on the first session on Friday but got paired with Lee Westwood for the remaining three sessions, in which they won two of them. Donaldson then, playing against Keegan Bradley in the singles, played sublime golf in what turned out to be the pivotal match. He beat Bradley 5&3 and secured the Cup for Europe with a brilliant wedge to within inches of the hole at the 15th at Gleneagles.

2012

Nicolas Colsaerts

His official record at the event wasn’t great given that he lost three of four matches, but his Friday afternoon four ball performance deserves a mention. Paired with Lee Westwood, he produced eight birdies and an eagle to secure a 1up victory against Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in a match which was huge for European chances. It was the final match of the day, Europe at that stage were 5-2 down and the victory meant the men in blue avoided a clean sweep in the session.

2008

Boo Weekley

Although the Floridian had enjoyed a good season prior to Valhalla, few would have picked him as likely key player for Paul Azinger going into the 2008 Ryder Cup. But, he played superbly, was unbeaten and thumped Oliver Wilson in the singles. He was also instrumental in inspiring his countrymen to secure their first Ryder Cup for almost a decade. (Who can forget him cowboy horse-riding his driver!)

2002

Paul McGinley

In a team featuring Garcia, Westwood, Montgomerie and Langer, McGinley wasn’t one of Europe’s big names. But when it came down to it on Sunday afternoon it was the diminutive Irishman who faced a putt on the final green to halve with Jim Furyk and win the Ryder Cup for Europe. He rolled it in and leapt into the air with arms aloft.

1997

Constantino Rocca

Although it was Monty who secured the winning half point for Seve’s men, the Italian was a revelation at Valderrama. Playing with Olly, he beat Love III and Mickelson in the fourballs and Love III and Couples in foursomes. He then beat Tiger Woods by 4&2 in the singles.

1995

David Gilford

Gilford had a torrid time in his debut Ryder Cup appearance in 1991. He’d lost heavily in foursomes matches with both Monty and Faldo and had been “the name in the envelope” when Steve Pate had been forced to pull out of the singles with injury. So he could have justifiably been feeling extra nerves at Oak Hill in 1995. But he stood up to the plate and secured 3 points from 4 including a crucial 1-up singles win against Brad Faxon.