Put together after the 2014 Ryder Cup, we explain the formation of the American Task Force team.

Team USA Ryder Cup Task Force Explained

Thanks to six Ryder Cup losses in seven events, the last of which came at Gleneagles in 2014, Phil Mickelson was arguably the biggest catalyst for the setting up of an 11-man Task Force to try and rectify poor American performances during the Ryder Cup.

Mickelson immediately after the 2014 loss, questioned the strategy adopted for the event which therefore questioned the captaincy of Tom Watson. For example he claimed no players were involved in any decision making.

As a result of his brutally honest comments, prominent US former players and captains were brought together to create this committee.

Related: Team USA Ryder Cup Pod System Explained

The eight current and former players were; Raymond Floyd, Tom Lehman, 2016 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III, Rickie Fowler, Steve Stricker, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Additionally there were three PGA officials involved; Paul Levy, The Vice President of The PGA of America, Pete Bevacqua, The CEO of The PGA of America, and finally Derek Sprague, The President of The PGA of America.

This course of action by the Americans was probably necessary however it still drew a bit of mockery from the Europeans with Lee Westwood leading the way;

In December of 2014 they held their first meeting and their task was to work out what could be improved, how captains were chosen, how players qualified for the event, and when the captain made his wildcard picks.

It appeared to work at Hazeltine in 2016 as the United States secured a 17-11 victory thanks to some incredible golf from players like Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker and Brooks Koepka.