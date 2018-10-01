A lot has happened since the USA last won the event in Europe...

14 Things That Have Happened Since The USA Last Won The Ryder Cup in Europe

The 2018 Ryder Cup is in the books and Europe emerged victorious once again by a margin of 17.5 points to 10.5.

The contest was tense for an hour or so during the Sunday singles but the Europeans pulled away to complete another victory on home soil.

In fact, the United States last victory away from home during the Ryder Cup last came in 1993, so in this piece we take a look at 14 things that have happened since the Americans last won the Cup in Europe.

1. Jon Rahm, who defeated Tiger Woods in the 2018 Ryder Cup singles, was not even born yet. (He was born in 1994).

2. The Softspikes plastic spike debuts in 1993. From this point, metal spikes were on their way out of the game – unless you’re Tiger Woods who still wears them in 2018.

3. Schindlers List, Forrest Gump, Braveheart, and Titanic all won Best Picture Academy Awards.

4. The first edition of the Sony Playstation was launched.

5. Jim Furyk in 1993 had not qualified for a full season on the PGA Tour yet. He would do so at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament where he shot six-under to secure his card for the 1994 season. Furyk has had his entire career since the US last won on European soil, that includes 26 pro wins including a major.