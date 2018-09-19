Alex Noren makes his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National, here are 13 things you may not have known about the Swede

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Noren

Alex Noren makes his Ryder Cup debut this year at Le Golf National, the same venue where he won his 2018 Open de France title.

The Swede has been one of the best players on the European Tour over the last two seasons and will be a huge asset on Thomas Bjorn‘s Ryder Cup side.

Here are 13 things you may not have known about him…

1. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden

2. He has won 10 European Tour titles, one less than compatriots Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson

3. He made his first hole in one aged 12

4. He is renowned as one of the hardest workers on the European Tour – See his hands after a practice session below:

5. He turned pro in 2005

6. He played golf for Oklahoma State University and got a degree in Business Marketing. He played alongside Hunter Mahan at Oklahoma

7. He cites his interests as football and cars

8. If he wasn’t a golfer, he would want to be a Formula 1 driver

9. Married his wife Jennifer in 2017. The pair have a daughter named Iris