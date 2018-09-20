Double US Open and now USPGA Champion Brooks Koepka may well be a name you have heard of before, but do you know the story behind the golfer?

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has fast become one of the best players in the world of late thanks to his three Major wins, twice at the US Open and most recently at the PGA Championship. As a result he qualified first for the US Ryder Cup team and is knocking on the door to become the world number one.

Take a look at these 10 facts you didn’t know about him.

1 The USPGA Championship was his 9th professional tournament win

2 Koepka is only the 5th player in the history of golf to win the US Open and USPGA Championship in the same year. The others were Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

3 He is the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.

4 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

5 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope

6 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is in the world’s top 10 Chase is a little behind ranked 383rd in the world.