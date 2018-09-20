Get to know four-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau a little better with these 16 facts.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau won his fourth PGA Tour title at the Dell Technologies Championship to increase his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

The American turned professional in 2016 after the Masters and won his maiden pro title in September ’16 at the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour finals to earn his 2017 PGA Tour card.

He was victorious at the 2017 John Deere Classic and has won three times in 2018 at the Memorial Tournament, the Northern Trust and most recently at the Dell Tech.

1. He was born in Modesto, California

2. He lives in Dallas, Texas.

3. He attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas and studied physics.

4. His middle names are James and Aldrich.

5. He is known at the ‘Golfing Scientist’ and ‘Mad Scientist’ due to his unique approach to the game.

6. All of his irons and wedges are 37.5 inches long, the same as a 7 iron, and they all have the same lie and bounce angles. This is to help him with his one plane swing.

7. He is one of five men to have won the US Amateur and men’s NCAA Divison 1 Championship in the same year after Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore.

8. He, Woods and Nicklaus are the only players to have won the US Amateur, NCAA Div 1 Champs and three PGA Tour titles by the age of 25.