Get to know four-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau a little better with these 16 facts.
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau won his fourth PGA Tour title at the Dell Technologies Championship to increase his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
The American turned professional in 2016 after the Masters and won his maiden pro title in September ’16 at the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour finals to earn his 2017 PGA Tour card.
He was victorious at the 2017 John Deere Classic and has won three times in 2018 at the Memorial Tournament, the Northern Trust and most recently at the Dell Tech.
1. He was born in Modesto, California
2. He lives in Dallas, Texas.
3. He attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas and studied physics.
4. His middle names are James and Aldrich.
5. He is known at the ‘Golfing Scientist’ and ‘Mad Scientist’ due to his unique approach to the game.
6. All of his irons and wedges are 37.5 inches long, the same as a 7 iron, and they all have the same lie and bounce angles. This is to help him with his one plane swing.
7. He is one of five men to have won the US Amateur and men’s NCAA Divison 1 Championship in the same year after Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore.
8. He, Woods and Nicklaus are the only players to have won the US Amateur, NCAA Div 1 Champs and three PGA Tour titles by the age of 25.
9. All of his clubs have names – his 60 degree lob wedge is named ‘The King’ after Arnold Palmer and his 6 iron is named ‘Juniper’ after the sixth hole at Augusta.
10. He uses JumboMax golf grips on his clubs which are the largest on the market. They help him hold the club in his palms.
11. Cites his interests as physics, family, faith, fishing and cars.
12. He was low amateur at the 2016 Masters, finishing T21st.
13. He won the 2010 California State Junior Championship aged 16.
14. As an amateur he would float his golf balls in water and epsom salts to check that the centre of gravity is perfectly in the middle.
15. He only wears his Hogan flat cap on tournament days, never in practice.
16. He has won well over $8m in his first two seasons on the PGA Tour.
