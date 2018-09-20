2-time Masters champion Bubba Watson plays the game his way, but how well do you know the American golfer?
12 Things You Didn’t know About Bubba Watson
Winner three times this year on the PGA Tour, Bubba Watson has qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup easily after missing out in 2016. Twice a winner at August National, he is set to make his fourth appearance for the US in the competition.
Take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.
12 Things You Didn’t know About Bubba Watson
1 Bubba won his two Masters victories in 2012 and 2014.
2 He has made 26 of 44 cuts in Major Championships. He has missed the cut in 6 of his last 8 Majors.
3 He grew up in a town called Bagdad in Florida. There he played on Milton High School’s golf team alongside fellow Tour pros Boo Weekley and Heath Slocum.
4 Watson’s wife, Angie Watson, formerly Angie Ball, had a brief stint playing basketball in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association). She is six foot four.
5 During his college career for the Georgia Bulldogs, he had a scoring average of 72.93.
6 Watson has over 1.98 million followers on Twitter.
7 Watson was part of the boy band ‘Golf Boys’ alongside Rickie Fowler, Ben Crane and Hunter Mahan. One of their most famous songs was ‘Oh Oh Oh’ which can be found on YouTube.
Bubba Watson What’s In The Bag? – 2018 Ryder Cup
Watson uses Ping clubs and a Titleist ball
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Reed
10 things you didn't know about the Masters
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
8 Bubba bought the car known as the General Lee for $110,000. The car was used in the show the Dukes of Hazzard and he has since painted over the controversial Confederate flag on its roof because of its racist connotations.
9 Despite making three appearances in the Ryder Cup, Watson is yet to win it. He has been on the losing side at Celtic Manor in 2010, Medinah in 2012, and Gleneagles in 2014.
10 His real name is Gerry Lester Watson Junior, named after his father. The nickname Bubba came from his dad after he believed his son looked like NFL football player Bubba Smith.
11 Bubba owns a sweet shop called Bubba’s Sweet Spot. As you can see above this is engraved on his wedges.
Gerry, or should we say Bubba, will feature at Le Golf National in September after his best year on tour to date.