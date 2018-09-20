2-time Masters champion Bubba Watson plays the game his way, but how well do you know the American golfer?

12 Things You Didn’t know About Bubba Watson

Winner three times this year on the PGA Tour, Bubba Watson has qualified for the 2018 Ryder Cup easily after missing out in 2016. Twice a winner at August National, he is set to make his fourth appearance for the US in the competition.

Take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.

1 Bubba won his two Masters victories in 2012 and 2014.

2 He has made 26 of 44 cuts in Major Championships. He has missed the cut in 6 of his last 8 Majors.

3 He grew up in a town called Bagdad in Florida. There he played on Milton High School’s golf team alongside fellow Tour pros Boo Weekley and Heath Slocum.

4 Watson’s wife, Angie Watson, formerly Angie Ball, had a brief stint playing basketball in the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association). She is six foot four.

5 During his college career for the Georgia Bulldogs, he had a scoring average of 72.93.

6 Watson has over 1.98 million followers on Twitter.

7 Watson was part of the boy band ‘Golf Boys’ alongside Rickie Fowler, Ben Crane and Hunter Mahan. One of their most famous songs was ‘Oh Oh Oh’ which can be found on YouTube.