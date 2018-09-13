Named as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup, get to know David Duval with these 13 facts.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About David Duval

David Duval will once again be involved in the Ryder Cup after getting named as a vice-captain for the 2018 event. His last involvement in a playing capacity came in 2002 where the US lost but he has been on the winning side once before, in 1999.

Get to know the 46-year-old former world number one with these 13 facts below.

1. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida and currently lives in Cherry Hills, Colorado.

2. He turned pro in 1993 and his nickname is Double D.

3. His Dad, Bob, was a club pro at Timuquana CC in Jacksonville and taught David how to play.

4. His first professional win on the PGA Tour came at the Michelob Championship at Kingsmill. He managed to beat Grant Waite and Duffy Waldorf with a birdie on the first extra hole.

5. Duval once shot 59 (13-under) to win the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic in 1999. He holed an 8-foot eagle on the 18th to achieve the feat.

6. His sole Major win came at the 2001 Open Championship held at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

7. Duval graduated from the Nike Tour in 1994 to earn his PGA Tour card for the 1995 season.