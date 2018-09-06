Named as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup, get to know Davis Love III in this piece.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Davis Love III

Davis Love III was named as one of the vice-captains for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, along with Zach Johnson, David Duval, Steve Stricker, and Matt Kuchar.

Love will bring victorious Ryder Cup experience to the side after captaining the Americans to victory at Hazeltine in 2016. Why not get to know him better with these 12 facts.

1. Love was born on April 13th, 1964 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2. His son Dru is a player on the PGA Tour and Davis caddied for his son at the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

3. In 1998, the state of Georgia named a section of the I-95 Freeway after him, calling it the Davis Love III Freeway. This was largely due to his community involvement.

4. Love is superstitious. For example during the 2003 Players Championship he refused to take off his rain jacket until he had won the tournament. He shot a final round 64 to win.

5. He created his own golf shop called Paddle and Putt which is based on Saint Solomons Island in Georgia.

6. His sole Major victory came at the 1997 PGA Championship. He shot three 66’s over the four rounds to win by five strokes at Winged Foot Golf Club. This was the last Major won with a wood-headed driver.

7. He has 21 PGA Tour victories stretching from 1987 to 2015. He won the MCI Heritage (now known as the RBC Heritage), five times.

8. That tournament is held at Harbour Town Golf Links which he says is one of his favourite courses. He said; “Harbour Town is a great classic course and fun to play.”