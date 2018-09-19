Get to know this year's Champion Golfer of the Year Francesco Molinari

17 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari won his maiden major at the Open Championship earlier this year to round off a sublime 2018 season that will see him once again play in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. A player with huge success at that particular course, Molinari will be of vital importance if Europe are to win back the up after losing in 2016 at Hazeltine.

Get to know the Open Champion with these 17 facts below…

17 Things You Didn’t Know About Francesco Molinari

1. He is a West Ham Fan due to Gianfranco Zola managing the East London side in 2008

2. He lives in London and practises at The Wisley in Surrey

3. He married his now wife Valentina in 2007. The pair have two children – Tomasso and Emma

4. He and his brother Edoardo played together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, where the song “there’s only two Molinaris” became popular

5. The two Molinaris also won the 2009 World Cup together for Italy at Mission Hills GC in China

6. He was born in Turin, Italy

7. As well as being a Hammer, Francesco is a massive Inter Milan fan – arch rivals to his home side Juventus, who his brother supports

8. He secured the winning half point in the 2012 Ryder Cup, known as the Miracle at Medinah, against Tiger Woods