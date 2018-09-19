Graeme McDowell will adopt a vice-captains role in Paris, so check out these 12 facts on him you may not already know.

Thomas Bjorn selected Graeme McDowell as one of his five vice captains for the upcoming Ryder Cup in France. A Major winner and previous Ryder Cup hero, the Northern Irishman will offer his experience to the European team.

Below, take a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Graeme McDowell

1 Won the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach where he won by one stroke over Gregory Havret.

2 Was the first player since Paul Lawrie at the 1999 Open Championship to come from the United Kingdom and win a Major Championship.

3 He has played on four Ryder Cups and has been on the winning team three of the four.

4 He has won 9 points from 15 matches. (8 wins, 5 losses and 2 halves).

5 He turned pro in 2002 and won in his fourth start, at the Volvo Scandinavian Masters.

6 McDowell had a cameo appearance in the US show Entourage but it was eventually cut from the show.

7 McDowell was awarded an MBE in 2011 in the New Years honours list. .

8 He is an avid Manchester United fan, so much so he skipped the 2011 Masters par-3 tournament to watch the Champions League quarter-final between United and Chelsea.

9 He got awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Ulster for services to golf.