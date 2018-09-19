Here are a selection of facts you may or may not know about the English professional.

17 Things You Didn’t Know About Ian Poulter

Selected as Ryder Cup wildcard by Thomas Bjorn, Ian Poulter will be making his sixth appearance at the event. At the start of 2018, not many people were thinking would be on the team due to his lack of form however throughout the year Poulter played brilliantly to secure a spot. The highlight was winning the Houston Open in a playoff which also secured him a spot at the Masters too.

Take a look at these 17 facts you may not know about Ian Poulter.

1 Poulter turned pro off a handicap of four.

2 His first club was Chesfield Downs in Hertfordshire

3 He became the assistant pro at Leighton Buzzard and would often give kids lessons for a £1.

4 He worked under coach Lee Scarborough

5 His first tournament win was over 36 holes. He shot 66 both days and won £1,500 which was the equivalent of two months work in two days when he was working as an assistant pro.

6 Poulter started playing golf when he was four years old.

7 He is an avid Arsenal fan but he also had trials for Tottenham Hotspur when he was 13 years old.

8 Poulter joined the Challenge Tour in 1999 and secured his European Tour card for the 2000 season. He also joined the PGA Tour in 2005.

9 His best result in a Major came at the 2008 Open Championship where he came second.