17 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk is one of top players of his era, winning 17 PGA Tour titles including the 2003 US Open as well as being a permanent fixture in the world’s top 10.

The American captains USA this year at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris up against Thomas Bjorn‘s European side.

1. He was born in Westchester, Pennsylvania.

2. He turned pro in 1992.

3. Whilst he captains the USA Ryder Cup side this year, he is partly European – his mother has Czech and Polish ancestry and his father has Ukranian and Hungarian ancestry.

4. His father Mike was a PGA Pro and was Jim’s only golf coach.

5. He met his wife Tabitha at the 1995 Memorial Tournament in Ohio, where she went to university.

6. He played golf at the University of Arizona and was an All-American twice.

7. He won the 2003 US Open at Olympia Fields Country Club.

8. He is the only golfer to have shot 58 on the PGA Tour. He did so at the 2016 Travelers Championship and also shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship.

9. He and his wife run the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation which helps families and children in need in Jacksonville and throughout north Florida.

10. He has spent 39 weeks as world number two but never reached world number one.

11. He won the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in 2010 along with the $10m bonus. He beat Luke Donald by a stroke to win the Tour Championship after a clutch sandy par on the last hole.