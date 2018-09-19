How well do you know the Spanish golfer?

16 Things You Didn’t know About Jon Rahm

One of Europe’s finest players, Jon Rahm will follow in the footsteps of Spanish legends Severiano Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal this year as he will make his Ryder Cup debut in Paris at Le Golf National. Why not get to know the Spaniard a little better by checking out the 16 facts below.

1 Rahm attended Arizona State University where he collected 11 collegiate victories. This ranks second in school history behind Phil Mickelson’s 16 wins.

2 He was born in a small town called Barrika, in the Basque region of Spain located at the very north of the country.

3 He currently holds the record for being the number one ranked amateur in the world for the longest period of time. Overall he held that distinction for 60 weeks between 2015 and 2016.

4 He became the first golfer ever to win the Ben Hogan award in two consecutive years. The award is given to the best player in college golf in the United States.

5 In January 2017 he secured his first PGA Tour victory and first professional win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He secured the win with a 60-foot eagle on the 18th.

6 To help him learn English, Rahm listened to a lot of hip-hop. Two of his favourite songs were Eminem – Love The Way You Lie, and Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools

7 His girlfriend is Kelley Cahill, a former javelin thrower at Arizona State.

8 Right now he has five professional wins despite only being a pro for two years.

9 His two best finishes in Majors came this year at the Masters and PGA Championship. He finished fourth on both occasions.

10 From an early age, his father pushed him to move to the United States because he believed thats where the future of golf lay.

11 After attending the 1997 Ryder Cup, his parents Edorta and Angela, took up golf. Jon then followed in their footsteps.