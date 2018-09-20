Get to know three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Jordan Spieth

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth makes his third Ryder Cup appearance this year and will be one of the USA’s key players.

The 25-year-old is one of the world’s finest players and already looks like he’ll go down in history as one of the best of his generation.

Here are some interesting facts about the Texan…

1. He was born, raised and still lives in Dallas, Texas.

2. His middle name is Alexander.

3. He turned pro aged 19.

4. He’s the only golfer in his family. Jordan comes from a long line of athletes, but not golfers in his immediate family. His mum and brother played basketball at uni, while his dad was a baseball player.

5. He runs the Jordan Spieth Charitable Fund, inspired by his younger sister Ellie who has special needs.The charity raising awareness and money for kids with special needs, junior golf and military families.

6. He skipped school to watch Tiger Woods play in the early rounds of the Masters.

7. As a 14-year-old, Jordan predicted he would win the Masters while being featured on the local news in Dallas, Texas.

8. As a child he was known to cut the lawn at home as low as possible, just so he could practise his game.

9. He bought Hunter Mahan’s house in 2016 which includes a 12-car underground garage, an indoor basketball court, swimming pool, golf simulator, and wine cellar.

10. He got engaged to his childhood sweetheart Annie Verret on Christmas Eve 2017. The pair went to high school together.