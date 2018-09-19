Currently fourth in the world, check out these 14 things you didn't know about Justin Rose.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose

One of the most consistent performers in the world, Justin Rose will play a huge part in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. Rose can be best remembered for his heroics in the Miracle at Medinah, at the 2012 Ryder Cup. There, he birdied the last two holes to snatch a singles victory against Phil Mickelson.

Take a look at these 14 facts you didn’t know about him…

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose

1 Rose was born in Johannesburg in South Africa in 1980.

2 He first broke 70 at the age of 11.

3 He has 9 PGA Tour and 11 European Tour victories to go along with an Olympic Gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro. Additionally he secured his only Major win at the 2013 US Open.

4 He burst onto the scene with a tied fourth at the 1998 Open Championship, but he then famously missed 21 cuts in a row to start his professional career.

5 At the age of 14 his handicap was +1.

6 Rose has played in four Ryder Cups winning two in 2012 and 2014, and losing two in 2008 and 2016.

7 He is an avid Chelsea fan.

8 He has graduated from Q-School twice.

9 Justin won the 2007 European Tour Order of Merit.

10 He grew up playing at Hartley Wintney Golf Club which is the home course of Golf Monthly editor, Michael Harris.

11 Rose is married to former international gymnast Kate Phillips. They have two children called Leo and Lottie.