How well do you know the Ryder Cup legend?
14 Things You Didn’t Know About Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood is one of five vice-captains to be selected by Thomas Bjorn for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris. Take a look at these 14 things you did not know about the 23-time European Tour winner.
1 Westwood’s best Ryder Cup was in 2004 at Oakland Hills Country Club where he produced 4.5 points out of 5.
2 His middle name is John
3 Became world number one in October 2010 knocking Tiger Woods off the top. He held the top position for a total of 22 weeks and was first English golfer to do so since Faldo.
4 He is the European player that has played in the most Ryder Cup winning teams ever, with 7.
5 He has secured 23 points across ten Ryder Cups.
6 On the European Tour, he won his first two playoffs in tournaments in 1996 and 1998. He then lost his next 5, one a year from 2007 to 2011.
7 Westwood has an OBE which was awarded in the 2011 Birthday honours list.
8 Westwood is a big fan of Nottingham Forest and also sponsors his semi-pro team Worksop Town FC.
9 Westwood was married to Laurae Coltart, the sister of Scottish Ryder Cup player Andrew Coltart. They divorced in 2015.
10 They had two children together, Sam and Poppy.
11 Received a honorary degree of Doctor of Science from Nottingham Trent University.
12 Regarded as one of the best players never to win a Major.
13 Started playing golf when he was 13 and turned pro when he was 20.
14 He has made 14 straight cuts in Major Championships. The last one he missed was at the 2014 Open Championship.
A man with huge Ryder Cup experience, Westwood is a welcome addition to the European locker room.