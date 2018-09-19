Here we take a look at some interesting facts about 2018 Ryder Cup vice captain Luke Donald

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Luke Donald

Luke Donald makes his debut as a Ryder Cup vice captain this year alongside Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Robert Karlsson.

The five vice captains will be working under Dane Thomas Bjorn as Europe seek to regain the Ryder Cup after losing it 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016.

1. He went to Northwestern University in Chicago

2. He has lived in Chicago ever since, although he has recently put his home on the market and is basing himself in Jupiter, Florida

3. He turned pro in 2001

4. He married his wife Diane in 2007 in Santorini, Greece. They have three daughters – Elle, Sophia and Georgina

5. Donald was world number one for 56 weeks