Selected as a 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captain, get to know Matt Kuchar with these 11 things you didn't know about him.
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar
A player at the past four Ryder Cups, Matt Kuchar has been selected as a vice-captain by Jim Furyk for the upcoming contest at Le Golf National.
Having been on the losing side in 2010, 2012 and 2014, he finally got to win at Hazeltine in 2016 and will look to offer his unquestionable experience and guidance to the 12 players looking to repeat that victory.
But until play starts, why not get to know the 40-year-old American with these 11 things you didn’t know about him.
1. He was born in Winter Park, Florida and started playing golf when he was 11-years old after his mum upgraded their country club membership to include golf activities.
2. Kuchar won the US Amateur in 1997 beating Joel Kribel 2&1.
3. He then turned pro in 2000 which was the same year he got his bachelors degree in management.
4. However, originally he wanted to become a professional tennis or basketball player.
5. He has seven wins on the PGA Tour including the Memorial Tournament, The Barclays, The Players, and the WGC-Accenture Matchplay.
6. At Georgie Tech University, whilst playing on the golf team, he was a two-time First-Team All American and also won the Fred Haskins Award in 1998, which celebrates the best collegiate player in the country.
7. The American won bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games narrowly finishing behind Henrik Stenson and winner Justin Rose.
8. Kuchar clearly came from a sporting family. For example his father was once ranked number 1 in doubles across the state of Florida.
9. He has had four top-5’s in Majors and three of those have come at Augusta National.
10. On his eight birthday, he went to a baseball game at Fenway Park (home of the Boston Red Sox). At that game he got two baseballs and has been a fan of the team since that day.
11. Kuchar married Sybi Parker in 2003 and they have two sons together, Carson and Cameron.
