Selected as a 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captain, get to know Matt Kuchar with these 11 things you didn't know about him.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar

A player at the past four Ryder Cups, Matt Kuchar has been selected as a vice-captain by Jim Furyk for the upcoming contest at Le Golf National.

Having been on the losing side in 2010, 2012 and 2014, he finally got to win at Hazeltine in 2016 and will look to offer his unquestionable experience and guidance to the 12 players looking to repeat that victory.

But until play starts, why not get to know the 40-year-old American with these 11 things you didn’t know about him.

1. He was born in Winter Park, Florida and started playing golf when he was 11-years old after his mum upgraded their country club membership to include golf activities.

2. Kuchar won the US Amateur in 1997 beating Joel Kribel 2&1.

3. He then turned pro in 2000 which was the same year he got his bachelors degree in management.

4. However, originally he wanted to become a professional tennis or basketball player.