20 Things You Didn’t Know About Padraig Harrington

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington acts as a Ryder Cup Vice Captain for the third time this year having been one in 2014 and 2016.

Harrington has won 15 times on the European Tour and 31 times in total as a pro, highlighted by his three major victories at the 2007 and 2008 Opens and the 2008 USPGA Championship.

1. He was born in Dublin

2. He has five older brothers.

3. He married his wife Caroline in 1997. The pair have two boys, Ciaran and Patrick.

4. He has spent over 300 weeks in the world’s top 10.

5. His highest ranking is 3rd.

6. He turned pro in 1995 off a handicap of +2.

7. Cites his interests as family, all sports and movies. His favourite films are Pulp Fiction and the Shawshank Redemption.

8. His favourite city in Europe is Cologne and in the USA is Charlotte, North Carolina.

9. His favourite golf courses are Royal Portrush and Augusta National.

10. His first pro victory came at the 1996 Spanish Open.