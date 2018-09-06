Get to know 2018 Ryder Cupper Paul Casey a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Paul Casey

Paul Casey received a wildcard pick from Thomas Bjorn for the 2018 Ryder Cup and will represent Europe for the first time in 10 years.

The Englishman is a 13-time European Tour winner and considered one of the world’s finest ball strikers.

Get to know Casey a little better with these 15 things…

1. He grew up playing at Foxhills in Surrey where he received a golf scholarship aged 11.

2. He had gone for a tennis scholarship there in 2010 but was unsuccessful.

3. He won the European Tour Player of the Year award in 2006.

4. He turned pro in 2000.

5. He attended Arizona State University.

6. He married his second wife Pollyanna in 2015, she is an English TV presenter known for working on the Gadget Show. They have two children named Lex and Astaria and live on a ranch in rural Arizona.

7. He won the English amateur in 1999 and 2000.