Get to know the 5-time Major winner with these 20 facts.

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Phil Mickelson

Arguably the greatest left-handed player to ever play golf, Phil Mickelson will once gain feature at the Ryder Cup next month at Le Golf National.

Take a look at these 20 facts on Lefty to get to know him a little better.

1 He has won 5 Major championships, three Masters, one Open and one PGA Championship.

2 The only Major he has not won is the US Open. A tournament he has been runner up in 6 times.

3 Mickelson has had 27 top-5’s in Majors.

4 He won the WGC-Mexico Championship this year, which was after nearly a 5-year drought.

5 Mickelson is second on the all time money list on $87 million. Tiger sits first.

6 He has never won the Fedex Cup.

7 Mickelson has played in 12 Presidents Cups and 11 Ryder Cups. (This will become 12 Ryder Cups later this year).

8 He started playing golf at 18 months old.

9 Phil is one of only 5 players to win the US Amateur and NCAA Championship title in the same season. (The others are Bryson Dechambeau, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Ryan Moore)

10 Mickelson’s middle name is Alfred.

11 He teamed up with Roger Cleveland to create the Callaway Mack Daddy PM-grind wedge (pictured below). He has also helped design the Titleist 731pm irons.

12 Phil surprisingly has never been world number 1.

13 Mickelson owns a private jet to get between golf tournaments.

14 The man known as ‘Lefty’ is actually right handed, and the only thing he does left-handed is play golf.

15 He attended Arizona State University and was a four-time All-American there.

16 Mickelson is an avid pilot following in the footsteps of his father who was a Navy pilot.

17 Phil was the last amateur to win a PGA Tour title, the 1991 Northern Telecom Open.