16 Things You Didn’t Know About Rickie Fowler
Thanks to being the ninth best player in the world, Rickie Fowler will feature at the 2018 Ryder Cup next month and will probably play alongside Justin Thomas in the pairs matches. This is because they are good friends and formed a destructive partnership at the 2016 President’s Cup in which they won two and a half points from three matches.
1 Fowler has won four times in his career, twice on the European Tour and twice on the PGA Tour.
2 When he won the 2015 Players Championship, Fowler birdied the famous island green 17th five times from six attempts throughout the week. This included three times on the final day.
3 Fowler’s best year in the Majors came in 2014 where he had a top-5 finish in each of the four tournaments. He is thought to be one of the best players ever never to win a Major.
4 Fowler wears orange on the final day of a tournament to acknowledge his time at Oklahoma State University.
5 His middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.
6 Fowler is engaged to American professional pole vaulter Allison Stokke. They got engaged in June 2018.
7 He first broke 70 at the age of 12.
8 Fowler has played a lot of golf with Michael Jordan who is an avid golfer himself. Fowler gave him 5 shots on both the front and back nine.
9 Rickie used to be a good motocross rider until an accident left him with serious broken bones in his foot. Because of this, he decided to focus on golf when he was 14.
10 Was part of the ‘Golf Boys’ boyband alongside Bubba Watson, Ben Crane and Hunter Mahan.
11 As a kid, he once dressed up as Fred Couples for Halloween.
12 In 2011 Fowler helped set up the Rickie Fowler Foundation which helps Native American and Japanese communities.
13 He spent 36 weeks as the number one ranked amateur in the world.
14 Fowler has played in two Walker Cups, where he won seven points from eight matches. His only loss came against Rhys Davies in the Sunday afternoon singles in 2007.
15 Was one of four Americans to represent America at the 2016 Olympic Games. He finished tied 37th. The others were Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson.
16 Paired with Jimmy Walker, representing America he came tied second at the 2016 ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf.
Fowler will take his talents to Le Golf National in September.