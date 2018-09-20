One of the most popular players on the planet, take a look at these 16 facts you may not know about him.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Rickie Fowler

Thanks to being the ninth best player in the world, Rickie Fowler will feature at the 2018 Ryder Cup next month and will probably play alongside Justin Thomas in the pairs matches. This is because they are good friends and formed a destructive partnership at the 2016 President’s Cup in which they won two and a half points from three matches.

1 Fowler has won four times in his career, twice on the European Tour and twice on the PGA Tour.

2 When he won the 2015 Players Championship, Fowler birdied the famous island green 17th five times from six attempts throughout the week. This included three times on the final day.

3 Fowler’s best year in the Majors came in 2014 where he had a top-5 finish in each of the four tournaments. He is thought to be one of the best players ever never to win a Major.

4 Fowler wears orange on the final day of a tournament to acknowledge his time at Oklahoma State University.

5 His middle name is Yutaka thanks to his maternal grandfather who is Japanese.

6 Fowler is engaged to American professional pole vaulter Allison Stokke. They got engaged in June 2018.

7 He first broke 70 at the age of 12.