One of the five Ryder cup vice-captains, how well do you know Robert Karlsson?

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Robert Karlsson

Thomas Bjorn surprised no one when he selected fellow Scandinavian Robert Karlsson as a 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captain. A player with vast experience and a two-time Ryder Cup competitor, Karlsson will bring a steely determination to the team along with an analytical mind-set. Take a look at these 10 facts on the Swede that you may not already know.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Robert Karlsson

1 Karlsson won 11 times on the European Tour with his last win coming in November 2010 at the Dubai World Championship.

2 Teaming up with Henrik Stenson, he won the 2008 Mission Hills World Cup representing Sweden. They shot 63 in the final round to win by three over Spain.

3 He currently lives in North Carolina but has lived in Monaco before too.

4 His best run in Majors came in 2008 where he produced an eighth at The Masters, fourth at the US Open, seventh at The Open Championship and a 20th at the PGA Championship.

5 Thanks to his analytical style of play, his nickname is The Scientist.

6 He turned pro in 1989 off of +3.

7 He was the first Swedish winner of the European Tour Order of Merit after winning it in 2008.