Get to know five-time European Tour winner Thorbjorn Olesen a little better
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Thorbjorn Olesen
Thorbjorn Olesen is currently Denmark’s best golfer, has won five times on the European Tour by the age of 28 and will make his Ryder Cup debut later this month at Le Golf National.
Olesen’s last victory came at the 2018 Italian Open where a clutch up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole secured victory.
The Dane has had a great season aside from his win in Italy, with a T2nd finish at the BMW International Open, a T6 at the Irish Open, T3 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and 4th at the Nordea Masters.
Take a look at these 15 things you didn’t know about him.
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Thorbjorn Olesen
1. His full name is Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen.
2. Thorbjorn translates to ‘Thunder Bear’ in Danish.
3. He was born in Fureso, Denmark, just north of Copenhagen.
4. He lives in London.
5. He is a member at the ultra-exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey.
6. He turned pro in 2008 off +3.
7. He is the second-most successful Danish golfer on the European Tour with five wins after Thomas Bjorn who has 15. Other notable Danes: Soren Kjeldsen – four European Tour titles, Anders Hansen – three European Tour titles and Soren Hansen – two European Tour titles.
8. He won four times in the Nordic League in 2008 and 2009.
Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Thomas Bjorn
Thomas Bjorn becomes the first Scandinavian Ryder Cup…
Who Is Thorbjørn Olesen’s Caddie?
The 28-year-old Dane will be making his Ryder…
Who Is Thorbjorn Olesen’s Coach?
Who coaches Ryder Cup rookie Thorbjorn Olesen? We…
9. He is good friends with European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn.
10. He is a football fan and supports FC Copenhagen and Manchester United.
11. As well as supporting his football teams, his interests include music, movies, theatre and skiing.
12. He finished fourth in the 2008 Scandinavian Masters aged 18 whilst a member of the Nordic League.
13. He won the World Cup of Golf for Denmark in 2016 with Soren Kjeldsen and also won the inaugural GolfSixes for Denmark with Lucas Bjerregaard.
14. He also represented Denmark at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
15. He currently had no full-bag equipment contract after Nike stopped making golf clubs. He currently uses Callaway woods, TaylorMade irons, Callaway and TaylorMade wedges plus a Scotty Cameron putter and Titleist ball.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels