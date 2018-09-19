Get to know the Englishman better with these 9 facts you didn't know.

The 26-year-old Englishman will make his Ryder Cup debut in September after a good 2017 and a rock solid 2018 season. He was one of the eight automatic qualifiers for the event and will be one of five rookies on the European team looking to win back the cup after losing in 2016.

9 Things You Didn’t know About Tyrrell Hatton

1 Hatton has won three European Tour titles. He has won two Dunhill Links Championships in 2016 and 2017. On both occasions he beat Ross Fisher by four and three shots respectively. His other European Tour win came at the 2017 Italian Open which came a week after his Dunhill win.

2 He turned pro in 2011 off of +4.

3 The young Englishman graduated from the 2013 Challenge Tour to secure his 2014 European Tour card. Another player who graduated at the same time was three-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.