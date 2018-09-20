Take a look at these 12 facts on the 2012 US Open winner.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson
Webb Simpson was the 8th placed definite qualifier for the 2018 Ryder Cup, squeezing in off the back of his Players Championship victory in May and solid performances in all four Major Championships this year.
Have a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson
1 Simpson picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2012 US Open. Posting a score of +1 he was able to secure a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson.
2 Currently ranked number 17 in the world, his previous best was number 5.
3 He has been involved in five playoffs on the PGA Tour and has managed to secure victory in only one, the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship.
4 His 2018 victory at the Players Championship was his first win on the PGA Tour for nearly five years.
5 His real name is James Frederick Webb Simpson.
6 His wife, Dowd Simpson also goes by her middle name too. Her real name is Taylor Dowd Keith.
7 Webb is the fifth of six sons from Sam Simpson.
8 He has the course record of 63 at TPC Sawgrass (along with Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, and Brooks Koepka).
9 The American went to Wake Forest College on an Arnold Palmer scholarship in 2004.
Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag? – Ryder Cup Clubs
The clubs he will be using at the…
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Wife?
Making his third appearance at the Ryder Cup,…
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Coach?
Webb Simpson will be making his third appearance…
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Caddie?
Paul Tesori, a good player himself, has caddied…
10 While there he was named All-American three times.
11 He has his own junior golf tournament known as the Webb Simpson Challenge which helps provide scholarships to junior golfers.
12 He has four children with his wife. They are called Mercy, James, Willow and Wyndham.
The 2012 US Open champion will be playing in the Ryder Cup once again, after competing in 2012 and 2014, both American losses. In fact Webb has no fond memories of 2012 not just because of the European comeback, but he also famously shanked it at the eighth hole during his singles match.