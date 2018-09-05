Get to know 2018 Ryder Cup vice-captain Zach Johnson with these 10 things you didn't know about him.

10 Things You Didn’t know About Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson has been named as a vice-captain for the upcoming Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris. But who is he? Have a read of these 10 things you didn’t know about the 42-year-old American.

1. Johnson was born in Iowa City, Iowa, in the United States.

2. He attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa where he has said on multiple occasions that he was not the best golfer on the team. Whilst there he helped the team to three NCAA (National College Athletic Association) regional events and two Missouri Valley Championships.

3. He is one of six golfers to have won a Major at Augusta National and St Andrews. He collected his Masters win in 2007 and his Open Championship win came in 2015. The other five golfers are Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead, Severiano Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

4. Zach is a five-time Ryder Cup player, and yet has only won with the US team once, back in 2016. His other appearances came in 2006, 2010, 2012, and 2014.

5. His best season on the PGA Tour in terms of money came in 2015 where he won $4.8 million dollars. He won once and had 10 other top-10s. In terms of wins, the most wins he has had in a season was 2, during the 2007, 2009 and 2012 seasons.