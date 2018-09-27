Thomas Bjorn's girlfriend Grace Barber is an English TV producer

Who Is Thomas Bjorn’s Girlfriend?

Thomas Bjorn captains Team Europe at this year’s Ryder Cup and you may be wondering who his girlfriend is when she likely appears on your TV screens.

The Dane is currently with Englishwoman Grace Barber.

Barber, from London, is with Bjorn at Le Golf National whilst he prepares for the week of his life, as Europe look to win back the cup from the USA.

Barber works in TV as a producer and is currently working for BT Sport.

She had previously worked for IMG.

The pair have been pictured together since 2016 and Barber has attended a number of events with her boyfriend, including the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2018 EurAsia Cup where Bjorn was Vice Captain and then Captain.

Barber was born in 1987 and is a big Arsenal fan, whilst Thomas is a huge Liverpool supporter.

They live together in London.